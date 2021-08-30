Crash on U.S. 52 involving tractor trailer, SUV

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday near the 2300 block of U.S. 52.

An emergency dispatcher told WSAZ the crash involved a tractor trailer and an SUV.

No word yet on possible injuries.

Traffic on U.S. 52 is affected by the crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.