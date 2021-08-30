Advertisement

Crash on U.S. 52 involving tractor trailer, SUV

A two-vehicle crash is shutting down traffic on U.S. 52 in Wayne County.
A two-vehicle crash is shutting down traffic on U.S. 52 in Wayne County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday near the 2300 block of U.S. 52.

An emergency dispatcher told WSAZ the crash involved a tractor trailer and an SUV.

No word yet on possible injuries.

Traffic on U.S. 52 is affected by the crash.

