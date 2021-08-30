Firefighters pull victim from a burning building

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was pulled from a burning building in Huntington.

The call came into Cabell County 911 around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at a home in the 900 block of 14th Street.

An emergency supervisor told WSAZ firefighters pulled the person from the building and was transported to the hospital.

The condition of the person hasn’t been released.

