Four people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after head-on crash

Nitro Fire Department, along with St. Albans Fire Department responded to a head-on collision Monday afternoon.(Nitro Fire Department)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just shortly after a crash involving two semi-trucks, fire crews were called out for another wreck Monday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the call came in for a two car head-on collision along state Route 25, just south of Nitro, before 2:30 p.m.

The Nitro Fire Department said four people, two adults and two children, were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Crews from the St. Albans Fire Department and Nitro Fire Department responded.

Dispatchers say the road is open for drivers. Firefighters urge anyone driving to use caution as roadways are wet.

