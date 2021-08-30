Gov. announces $5 million for high education campus security upgrades

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike Dewine annouced Monday that the state is awarding 27 higher education institutions a total of $5 million in grants to fund security enhancements.

Governor Dewine said, “The commitment to school safety is one that I take seriously, by awarding these grants, campuses can go beyond identifying areas that need to be improved by developing and executing plans that promote the wellbeing of staff and students.”

These awarded funds are apart of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program. To be eligible for this grant funding, schools conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to show the areas that need improvements. Expenses include improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors.

“The safety and security upgrades will assist campus law enforcement agencies and area first responders better prepare for and respond quicker to emergencies,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.