Neighbors still on edge after Oney Avenue shooting

Huntington Police still investigating Oney Avenue shooting(Joseph Payton/WSAZ)
By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents on Oney Avenue in Huntington, like Nick Barbosa, still feel flustered from Friday night’s violent events.

“When we saw lights, we came out here and then saw the whole commotion and then they carried out the person on a stretcher and everything. We saw it all go down,” Barbosa said.

When officers arrived on scene Friday night, they found 36-year-old Dusti Davis dead with a gunshot wound. A juvenile male was taken to the hospital and also died from his injuries.

Huntington Police have arrested David Lee Ross. He is charged with two counts of murder. According to a criminal complaint, Ross told police he was on a motorcycle, and pulled up next to a Ford Fusion that had Davis and the juvenile inside. Ross alleges that one of them shot at him first and that he returned fire.

Police have not clarified exactly what happened, saying the investigation remains underway.

“I’m very nervous. It just makes me nervous because it’s also close to an area where a lot of bad crime happens, as well,” Barbosa said.

Two others were shot in connection with Friday night’s incident. Both were taken to the hospital where they are still recovering. Police say Ross knew the two victims, and that it was a targeted incident.

