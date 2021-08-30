Ky. Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update: ‘This is as rough as it gets.’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID cases continue to explode throughout Kentucky due to the delta variant and high number of unvaccinated people, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

There were 2,619 new COVID-19 cases on Monday alone, plus 25 more deaths.

“This is as rough as it gets, Beshear said. “We’re in exponential growth.”

Monday’s positivity rate stood at 13.45%, and there were 2,198 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“This is as full as it’s ever been,” Beshear said about hospitalizations.

As far as sheer numbers, Beshear said the 10-19-year-old age group is getting hit the hardest. He said children make up about a quarter of current COVID cases.

“This surge is being driven by the unvaccinated,” the governor said, saying that 91% of hospitalizations since March 1 have been among the unvaccinated. He said 87% of deaths since March 1 have involved the unvaccinated.

As of Monday, a little more than 2.5 million people had been at least partially vaccinated.

Beshear said FEMA strike teams are in parts of the state, including Prestonsburg, to help out with demands of the surge.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 572,517 total cases and 7,741 deaths throughout Kentucky.

