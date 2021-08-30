Advertisement

Man charged with the of killing Capital High School student wants to change jails

Dekotis Thomas
Dekotis Thomas(CPD, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with murder of a Capital High School student is asking to be moved to a new jail on Monday.

Dekotis Thomas entered a not guilty plea to all eight counts of an indictment against him. Thomas is accused of killing 18 year old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor back in April.

During Monday’s arraignment hearing, Thomas’s attorney also asked the judge about relocating Thomas to a different jail saying that he has received numerous death threats at the South Central Regional Jail. The judge says she will consider the move but not until more evidence says this is necessary.

A trial date for Dekotis Thomas has been sent for December 6.

