Man saved from burning building identified

Firefighters pull a victim from a house fire in Huntington.
Firefighters pull a victim from a house fire in Huntington.(Jay Melvin)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader has identified the man saved from burning building. George Washington, 67, was pulled from a house fire on Monday.

Washington was transported to the hospital and is in the ICU.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is considered suspicious.

