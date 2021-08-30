Man sentenced to life for raping a child

JACKSON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man who was hiding out on the West Coast to avoid law enforcement after raping a 4 year old has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement on Monday.

“Rape is a violation of the body, the mind and the soul and its trauma has a lifetime impact on survivors,” Yost said. “It is fitting that this predator will spend the rest of his days behind bars, he will molest no more children in no prison.”

A Jackson County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced Jason Rowland, 38, to life in prison with no possibility of parole, a “no contact” order and a lifetime requirement to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

These charges stemmed from 2012, Rowland sexually assaulted a child and subsequently fled to Seattle. Authorities charged and arrested Rowland and then extradited him back to Ohio.

