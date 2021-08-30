Marshall University cancelling evening classes due to weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University is cancelling classes Monday evening due to street flooding in Huntington, the university reports.

The closure starts at 6:30 p.m.

The university reports “significant street flooding in and around campus.”

According to the release, “students should contact their professors for additional information.”

