Marshall University cancelling evening classes due to weather

Marshall University is cancelling classes Monday evening due to street flooding in Huntington, the university reports.(WTAP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University is cancelling classes Monday evening due to street flooding in Huntington, the university reports.

The closure starts at 6:30 p.m.

The university reports “significant street flooding in and around campus.”

According to the release, “students should contact their professors for additional information.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

