Ohio couple charged with child neglect and endangerment

Child Protective Services are now responsible for securing the children. (FILE).
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An Ohio couple is facing charges of child neglect and child endangerment in Fayette County after a car accident Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says sheriff’s deputies were called out to a motor-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 19 in Hico.

The accident involved an Ohio couple on their way to Florida with three young children.

Two of the children were flown to CAMC with very serious injuries related to the crash, sheriff’s deputies say.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriffs Department, the two adults and a third child were taken to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation further shows that the children were not in proper restraints, and one of them appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle.

Officials also believe that the adults had taken suboxone, which was not prescribed to them, earlier in the day.

Robert and Rachel Day of Orwell Ohio are currently charged with Child Neglect and Child Endangerment and are awaiting court proceedings.

She faces charges of child neglect and child endangerment.
Day faces charges of child neglect and child endangerment.
Child Protective Services are now responsible for securing the children.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

