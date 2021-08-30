One dead in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person is dead following a crash on the interstate.

That’s according to Jackson County dispatchers.

Dispatchers they got the call at 4:31 p.m. Sunday for an overturned pickup truck with an entrapment on mile marker 124 on I-77.

One person died as a result of the accident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS, and Southern Jackson Volunteer Fire Department Station 70 responded to the crash.

