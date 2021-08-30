Advertisement

Several injured after vehicle crashes into building

Several injured after vehicle crashes into building
Several injured after vehicle crashes into building(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police officers say a KRT bus was traveling east on Central Avenue when it collided with a car traveling south on Russell Street.

The car hit a building and the bus hit a utility pole. The pole snapped in half.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Three of them were in the car and the other was the KRT driver.

No one else was on the bus.

We will be following this developing story and will bring you the latest right here on WSAZ.com

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been injured after a car crashed into a building.

According to dispatch, the accident was reported just after 6 a.m. along Central Avenue and Russell Street in Charleston.

A KRT bus was also involved in the crash.

Two people are being treated inside an ambulance. The third person is being transported to the hospital.

We will be following this developing story and will bring you the latest right here on WSAZ.com

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers they got the call at 4:31 p.m. Sunday for an overturned pickup truck with an...
One dead in crash
David Lee Ross faces two counts of murder after a shooting in Huntington.
Man charged with two counts of murder after fatal shooting
A woman and child were rescued from the Ohio River Friday night.
Woman charged with kidnapping after throwing child into Ohio River
On one of the hottest days of the summer, a family in the Ona area lost all their groceries and...
Power outages cause headaches for Ona neighborhood
FILE - Ed Asner, star of "Up," arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in...
Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

Latest News

A fire truck.
Firefighters pull victim from a burning building
A two-vehicle crash is shutting down traffic on U.S. 52 in Wayne County.
Crash on U.S. 52 involving tractor trailer, SUV
An overnight fire destroyed a boat at the Charleston Marina.
Fire destroys a boat
Ohio couple charged with child neglect and endangerment
Ohio couple charged with child neglect and endangerment