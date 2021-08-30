Several injured after vehicle crashes into building

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police officers say a KRT bus was traveling east on Central Avenue when it collided with a car traveling south on Russell Street.

The car hit a building and the bus hit a utility pole. The pole snapped in half.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Three of them were in the car and the other was the KRT driver.

No one else was on the bus.

