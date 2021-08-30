Street and viaduct flooding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatch, every single viaduct in Huntington is flooded. There are multiple roads with street flooding and cars are stuck in the water.

Dispatch said that 5th Avenue, Adams Avenue, 8th Street, 20th Street, 1st Street and 6th Avenue are facing some form of street flooding.

5th Avenue is closed at this time and drivers are advised to avoid this area.

Cars are stuck in the street flooding and are unable to move.

There is a car flooded in front of Cook Out on 5th Avenue.

