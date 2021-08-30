Advertisement

Street and viaduct flooding

Flooding has hit parts of Huntington between 5th and 6th avenues. Many side streets and...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatch, every single viaduct in Huntington is flooded. There are multiple roads with street flooding and cars are stuck in the water.

Dispatch said that 5th Avenue, Adams Avenue, 8th Street, 20th Street, 1st Street and 6th Avenue are facing some form of street flooding.

5th Avenue is closed at this time and drivers are advised to avoid this area.

Cars are stuck in the street flooding and are unable to move.

There is a car flooded in front of Cook Out on 5th Avenue.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

