TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes westbound lanes of I-64 at Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed at the Nitro exit after two semis crashed.

It happened before 2 p.m. The Nitro Fire Department says no one was hurt in the crash.

The westbound lanes will be closed for several hours.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

