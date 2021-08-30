Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes westbound lanes of I-64 at Nitro

The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed at the Nitro exit after two semis crashed.
The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed at the Nitro exit after two semis crashed.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed at the Nitro exit after two semis crashed.

It happened before 2 p.m. The Nitro Fire Department says no one was hurt in the crash.

The westbound lanes will be closed for several hours.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

