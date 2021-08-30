Advertisement

Power outages after trees fall on power lines

Crews are responding to a call of trees that have taken down power lines.
Crews are responding to a call of trees that have taken down power lines.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a call of trees that have taken down power lines. The power lines were located behind Huskey’s Dairy Bar on the 1500 block of Washington St. W in Cross Lanes.

Homes on Washington St. W and homes in the Lake Chaweva area will experience power outages. Crews are on scene and assessing the situation.

According to dispatch, no one was injured and there is no word on why the trees fell.

