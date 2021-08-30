Tropical Storm Ida Forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tropical Storm Ida is weakening as it moves inland, but though the winds aren’t as gusty anymore, we transition to the rains being the primary problem, and indeed with inland tropical system flooding is the main threat. But it’s not here yet, and isn’t expected to spread its heavy rains our way until Tuesday afternoon. What we’re seeing now is a front that has moved into the region and stalled out. It is instigating showers and storms, making use of the already present heat and humidity, and the fact that this system has stalled out means these showers end up being slow movers. This has become a big problem in our southern coalfields, with many active Flash Flood Warnings that have extended into the afternoon. In these situations, oftentimes you can get a rapidly rising creek or a quickly washed-out road that can strand cars in minutes, but then a short while later these same waters recede leaving only the debris caught up in its wake. It is time to be very careful in any area of the Tri-State should slow-moving rain come across. New warnings can be issued Monday, but don’t forget that one of the things this does is make tomorrow and Wednesday’s rains from Ida an even harder pill to swallow.

Ida’s remnant rains approach Tuesday afternoon, and will be with us until the storm pulls away Wednesday evening (with some drizzle even into Thursday morning). The current projections are for the core of Ida’s rains to come directly across the Tri-State, putting down as much as another 3″- 5″ of rain. This kind of event would have the potential to spread what has occurred today in our southern counties to the whole region, with each stream or creek being challenged to stay in their banks Wednesday morning. The first places I would look for trouble would be areas that got hit hard today, followed by other small streams and creeks that feed into the bigger rivers like the Kanawha, Guyandotte, or Levisa Fork. Many of you who live near these rivers and have already flooded out a time or two in the last year-- take precautions now for a flooding event; stay ahead of the game!

Put up any outdoor furniture and/or things out in the flood plain that could get washed out in future rains. Clear out your storm drains and culverts so that you have the best shot at keeping rainwater flowing out of your grounds and diverted to the rivers like it is naturally intended to do. Also keep in mind alternate driving routes for the morning drive (especially on Wednesday) in case your roadways get washed out-- because we NEVER want you to drive across flooded water-- or even consider it if you’re running late.

The worst of it will be coming through Wednesday morning, and wont fully exit the area until some fading drizzle peels away Thursday morning. Once that happens, the Sun will start coming back through the clouds and some of the best weather we’ve had in weeks will carry us from there right into the start of the Holiday Weekend. But unfortunately we’ll have some cleaning up to do around here, and we still have to keep an eye on the mighty Ohio River, which won’t swell to its fullest extent from these rains until all the water makes it into there a couple days after the rain stops.

