Vigil for 13 fallen service members held at W.Va. State Capitol

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Trevor Morris, his friends, and family held a vigil at the Veterans Memorial at the West Virginia State Capitol Sunday afternoon to honor the 13 U.S. Service Members killed in action in Afghanistan.

“I think God lead me to do it today,” said Morris.

The 13 service members died August 26, 2021 during an terrorist attack on U.S. evacuation operations in Kabul.

“The families are just lost,” Morris said.

Those service members are listed here:

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

U.S. Department of Defense

At the Veterans Memorial, surrounded by friends, they remembered the 13 and prayed for the soldiers’ families.

Morris listed off the 13 names made up of Marine Corps, Navy and Army members. When he spoke their ages he said many were just a few years older than him.

“I might have been a freshman when they were in school,” said Morris. “The focus of the message is just to make the families feel secure.”

He hopes the power of prayer and faith will bring the families comfort who must now face the grief and loss of brothers, sisters, sons and daughters gone way too soon.

