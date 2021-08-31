Charleston crews cleaning out drains ahead of Tropical Storm Ida

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews with the Charleston Public Works Department are trying to get ahead of Tropical Storm Ida by cleaning out storm drains.

“It’s impossible to always plan where the storm is going to hit but assuming it’s citywide we try to do the best we can and address all parts of the city,” said Brent Webster, the director of the Public Works Department.

Monday, pumper trucks traveled across the city cleaning trash and debris out of drains and flood-prone areas.

“Proactively they can go, and pull up those drains and look in and make sure they’re okay and many of them will fit that classification too where they just don’t have any issues right now,” Webster said.

When crews pulled off the lids of some drains, they were clear, but others nearby were full of trash. They put down a hose to suck out the bottles and trash, and it was clear in minutes.

“Our first thought is drainage, underpasses that could fill up. We’ve got a couple of those,” Webster said. “Sometimes people tend to see the drains filling up on the streets but given a little bit of time those will mostly receded as long as there’s not a blockage.”

Webster says crews will be working almost 24/7. They will monitor trouble spots and have employees ready to clear any clogged culverts or drains immediately.

“That’s part of their responsibilities. They will go and shine a light on these culverts during the night (because) occasionally something will, even if it’s not storm related, something can come down and fall and fall into the creek and block that culvert,” Webster said.

Besides drains, Webster is worried about trees coming down. He said crews have chainsaws and tools ready to clear away branches.

Crews will be on call -- ready to come in when needed, Webster said.

