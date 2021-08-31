Driver of car in crash with loaded JCPS bus dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a SUV involved in a crash with a Jefferson County Public Schools bus has died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Ballardsville Road and Hickory Forest Drive.

Officer Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro police spokesperson, said the bus was attempting to cross Ballardsville Road from Hickory Forest Drive to Silver Wing Boulevard when it was T-boned by a Kia heading eastbound on Ballardsville Road.

According to JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy, bus 0778 was carrying approximately 60 students to Ballard High School and Kammerer Middle School.

WAVE 3 News saw a number of the students being checked by emergency personnel at the scene. The number and types of injuries suffered by the students is not known, but most appeared to be walking on their own.

Norton Healthcare spokesperson Maggie Roetker said a total of 14 children who were passengers on the bus from the accident were treated at Norton Children’s Hospital downtown campus and the Norton Children’s Medical Center on Chamberlain Lane. Roetker said all of the patients are in good condition.

LMPD says the driver of the Kia was an adult woman. her name has not been released.

