Flash Flood risk heightens as Ida approaches

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -While many people went through an afternoon shower or quick downpour for a slender segment of the WSAZ viewing area a freak cloudburst hit with a prolonged ferocity. That fast and furious zone started in Northern Wayne and crossed into Western Cabell while leaking across the river into Lawrence County Ohio. Centered on the city of Huntington (which lays in two counties as many forget) the deluge dumped a south side of the city general 2″-3.5″ in a two hour time period. The result a FLASH STREET FLOOD which overwhelmed the city’s antiquated drainage system.

All this was a prelude to the arrival of former Hurricane Ida’s rain shield. Here’s the way the weather is likely to play out the next two days.

Tuesday will dawn with a grey, water laden overcast as wisps of fog settle in from the hilltops to the valley floor. Whether a light mist or scattered shower, the morning hours should not produce much rain.

By afternoon showers from Ida will be spinning in from the south as the next risk of flooding unfolds. The heavier tropical downpours will be coming and going in waves Tuesday night into Wednesday when the threat of flooding will maximize. Should we get an area-wide 2 to 5 inches of rain, widespread high water will be likely. This go round it appears small streams will come out of their banks raising the ante on flash flooding.

One final note, in time all the runoff from the rain water will pool into small rivers like the Coal, Guyandotte, Mud, Elk and Little Kanawha in WV, the Hocking River and Symmes and Shade Creeks in Ohio and the Little Sandy and Tygart Creek in Kentucky. This spells major rivers on all these streams. Naturally where the main stem of the Big Sandy, Great Kanawha and Mighty Ohio end up will be determined by how much rain falls at a basin level.

So it will not be until then that we can target any specific stream or river for flooding.

