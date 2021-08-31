Flash flooding creates problems in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - High water created problems Monday in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to Nicholas Fleming, the Public Information Officer for the Pikeville Fire Department, swift water rescue teams were called in to help drivers who got stranded.

Fleming says they started getting calls around 11:30 a.m.

Flash flooding covered yards and roads and washed out a bridge on a driveway on Cowpen Road.

On Stone Coal Road, part of a hillside beneath a set of railroad tracks slid, crushing David Carter’s fence in his backyard.

Fleming says with remnants of Hurricane Ida expected to possibly hit the area in the coming days, they’ve been doing prep work for more flooding.

“We are preparing for the worst case scenario, so we have a total of three boats along with our swift water team. We’re getting prepared, getting all our equipment checked, making sure it’s ready to go,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.