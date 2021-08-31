Advertisement

Flooding affects some of Marshall University’s classes on Tuesday

Marshall University is resuming a regular schedule, with a few exceptions, after Monday's flash...
Marshall University is resuming a regular schedule, with a few exceptions, after Monday's flash flooding.(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is resuming a regular schedule, with a few exceptions, after Monday’s flash flooding.

According to a news release from Marshall, all classes will go as scheduled except for the first floor of the Science Building and the lower level of the Education Building.

They will be either canceled or moved to a virtual platform.

The university said further instruction will be forthcoming for those students impacted.

Students will need to check their university email account for that information.

In the release, officials say Monday’s flooding affected several buildings on campus, and damage assessments continue.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
Firefighters pull a victim from a house fire in Huntington.
Firefighters pull a man from a burning building
Several injured after vehicle crashes into building
Several injured after vehicle crashes into building
A two-vehicle crash is shutting down traffic on U.S. 52 in Wayne County.
Crash on U.S. 52 involving tractor trailer, SUV
An ambulance rolled over after a crash with a truck. This happened on Route 60 in front of the...
Ambulance vs. truck in roller crash

Latest News

Man charged with murder of Capital High student enters plea, asks to be relocated
Man charged with murder of Capital High student enters plea, asks to be relocated
A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal shooting in August 2020.
Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting case
A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S....
W.Va. woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach
Mennonite Disaster Reliefs aids family who lost home in fire
Mennonite Disaster Reliefs aids family who lost home in fire