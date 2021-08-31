Flooding affects some of Marshall University’s classes on Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is resuming a regular schedule, with a few exceptions, after Monday’s flash flooding.

According to a news release from Marshall, all classes will go as scheduled except for the first floor of the Science Building and the lower level of the Education Building.

They will be either canceled or moved to a virtual platform.

The university said further instruction will be forthcoming for those students impacted.

Students will need to check their university email account for that information.

In the release, officials say Monday’s flooding affected several buildings on campus, and damage assessments continue.

