Former Police Chief passes

The former Ashland Police Department Chief passed away Tuesday morning. Retired Chief Tom Kelley service on the police department from 1963 to 2006 and then was Mayor of Ashland from 2009-2012.

Retired Chief Kelley began his career in 1963, where he achieved every rank possible in the department and the took over as Police Chief in 1999.

The Ashland Police Department took to Facebook saying, “we celebrate his life along with his most significant accomplishment, his family.”

