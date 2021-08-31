Herd soccer is now ranked 7th

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first poll by the United Soccer Coaches dropped Marshall out of the top spot after the Herd split two games in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Herd is now ranked 7th in the country while receiving 410 total points as they beat James Madison Thursday and lost to now #10 Virginia Tech on Sunday. Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina this coming Saturday in their home opener at 1 p.m. Also on Tuesday, Marshall men’s soccer senior Vitor Dias was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week as he had three goals, two assists and eight point in the Herd’s opening games.

Here are the top 10 soccer teams from the Week 1 poll and the records shown are as of August 29th.

1. Indiana 1-0-0

2. Georgetown 2-0-0

3. Pittsburgh 1-0-0

4. Clemson 2-0-0

5. Washington 2-0-0

6. UNC 1-0-1

7. Marshall 1-1-0

8. Missouri State 2-0-0

9. SMU 1-0-0

10. Virginia Tech 1-0-1

