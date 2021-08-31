Advertisement

Herd soccer is now ranked 7th

Kentucky is ranked 21st
(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first poll by the United Soccer Coaches dropped Marshall out of the top spot after the Herd split two games in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Herd is now ranked 7th in the country while receiving 410 total points as they beat James Madison Thursday and lost to now #10 Virginia Tech on Sunday. Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina this coming Saturday in their home opener at 1 p.m. Also on Tuesday, Marshall men’s soccer senior Vitor Dias was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week as he had three goals, two assists and eight point in the Herd’s opening games.

Here are the top 10 soccer teams from the Week 1 poll and the records shown are as of August 29th.

1. Indiana 1-0-0

2. Georgetown 2-0-0

3. Pittsburgh 1-0-0

4. Clemson 2-0-0

5. Washington 2-0-0

6. UNC 1-0-1

7. Marshall 1-1-0

8. Missouri State 2-0-0

9. SMU 1-0-0

10. Virginia Tech 1-0-1

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
Firefighters pull a victim from a house fire in Huntington.
Firefighters pull a man from a burning building
Several injured after vehicle crashes into building
Several injured after vehicle crashes into building
Nitro Fire Department, along with St. Albans Fire Department responded to a head-on collision...
Four people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after head-on crash
An ambulance rolled over after a crash with a truck. This happened on Route 60 in front of the...
Ambulance vs. truck in roller crash

Latest News

Mountaineers win 2-1
WVU beats #3 Pitt
Pikeville is ranked #1 in Class 1A
1st KY high school football rankings are released
UK releases non-conference hoops schedule
Hokies hold off #1 Herd