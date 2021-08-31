Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming, particularly along and south of I-64. Some of the areas that were hit hard by flash flooding yesterday are extra vulnerable for a repeat should enough water fall overhead. In addition, areas in our north, closer to US-50 can be targeted by a line of slow-moving thunderstorms as that area experiences a squeeze-play between the front that stalled out in our region yesterday and the newly arriving moisture from Ida. Regardless, anyone in our region who receives near two inches of rain in a three-hour period is almost guaranteed flooding... And though this is not likely to hit all corners of the Tri-State, it is still best for everyone to prepare should they end up getting caught in one a prolonged downpour.

Flash flooding will be the initial risk, but as those rainwaters flow into the rivers, they will swell and potentially come out of their banks and cause problems as well. The core of the best rains from this system will be cutting across the Tri-State between this afternoon and tomorrow morning, dropping an additional 2″- 5″ of rain. Where this core lands within the Tri-State is still not set in stone, but it’s best to prepare as if it were you. Whether it’s street flooding or adjacency to a stream that floods a lot, know what your vulnerabilities are and have an answer for them -- and stay vigilant on where those heavy rains are falling tonight into tomorrow morning. There’s still a shot that some dead-spots appear between rain bands that keep us from experiencing significant flooding, but I’d rather we be prepared and not have to experience the worst, than to expect to escape and then be ‘surprised’ by the waters, particularly at night.

Tri-State Flash flood watches and warnings (WSAZ)

Ida’s rains will be pulling away from our area during the day on Wednesday (last hitting our US-33 and US-19 corridors in West Virginia), where after our attention turns to the rivers, accumulating all this run-off. The smaller rivers would swell first, then empty into the bigger rivers, which then flow into the Mighty Ohio River. By the time we get to the Ohio River’s crest (on Friday or even Saturday), we’ll have a great idea on how high that river will get, and even if it will end up at flood stage at all... Those smaller rivers rise more quickly, and can get backed up if the Ohio is running high. All of these things will be monitored in the coming days, but today just make sure you and yours are safe from flash flooding, and that you NEVER attempt to drive through floodwaters.

