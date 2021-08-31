Ida passes; High water gives way to nice weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the start of the fall dry season as we flip the calendar to September. The next 3 months often the driest time of the year. But when a tropical system’s remnants like Ida cross the region in fall as they do once every 3 years bountiful rains can result. Still the notion that too much of a good thing can turn sour is supported when flooding and high water occur. So the overnight and Wednesday risk of rising waters has the area on flood watch.

Specifically rain will fall in waves overnight through mid-day Wednesday. The heavier rains will produce street flooding. Any area where heavy rain parks out for longer than an hour will be a candidate for small stream flooding. By noon rains will have exited Ohio and Kentucky (earlier points west of Huntington) on their way into the mountains of West Virginia as the center of Ida’s remnants pass diagonally from near Pikeville through the West WV coalfield before winding up near the Eastern Panhandle by late afternoon.

As the rain pulls away skies will brighten in the afternoon and the atmosphere will dry out. Late afternoon temperatures will hover in the September-like 70s.

Beginning Thursday and lasting thru the weekend a nice preview of early fall will grace our presence as sunshine abounds. Highs near 80 and lows in the 50s will have that first hint of autumn in the air.

