Johnson Central looking for Friday night game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles had to cancel their game this coming week and it had nothing to do with COVID. The Bishop Sycamore program has come under scrutiny after playing 2 games in three days with one of them against the second ranked team in the country, IMG Academy of Florida, and lost 58-0. According to the Massillon Independent, Bishop Sycamore is described as an online charter school and it is not listed as a member school in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released this statement Tuesday afternoon. “Like many Ohioans, I am concerned by the recent reports and questions raised about Bishop Sycamore. While this weekend’s football game brought concerns about the health and safety of players, it also raised red flags about the school’s operations. Schools like Bishop Sycamore have an obligation under Ohio law to meet certain minimum standards. Whether Bishop Sycamore meets these standards is not clear. I have asked the Ohio Department of Education to conduct an investigation into Bishop Sycamore to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.”

Friday's match versus Bishop Sycamore has been cancelled.



Johnson Central is currently seeking an opponent for Friday's open date. — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) August 31, 2021

