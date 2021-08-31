Kanawha County issues State of Emergency

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency in preparation for remnants of Hurricane Ida moving through the county over the next 24 hours.

The commission notified Governor Jim Justice of this decision Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, with an expected two to four inches of rain to accumulate-- an Emergency Response Team is on standby to help with any issues that may result from flooding.

County officials say they will open the county’s Emergency Operations Center if flooding occurs or if a flash flooding warning or flood warning is issued.

