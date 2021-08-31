Man arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) – After months of undercover work, detectives with the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force arrested the target of a meth and heroin ring in Carter County, according to a release from the agency.

Jeffrey L. Newell was arrested at his home on Jones Memorial Drive in Olive Hill. Newell was charged with five counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Investigators said on Tuesday that more charges are possible.

F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force operates in Carter and Greenup counties, with officers from the Olive Hill, Russell and Raceland police departments, along with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives tell WSAZ they encourage people to call them anonymously at 606-836-0442 about any illegal drug activity in Carter and Greenup counties.

