Man drowns at Summersville Lake

Nicholas County Deputies say that a man accidentally drowned at Summersville Lake.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, a man has drowned at Summersville Lake on Monday.

Deputies say that Robert Ray Johnston, 59 of Fayette County accidentally drowned at Summersville Lake at Salmon Run around 5:30p.m.

Johnston was fishing in the Salmon Run area and when he got into the water he was unable to get back out. He had already disappeared under the water by the time helped arrived.

Dive team members from Summersville Fire Department and Kesslers Cross Lanes Fire Department tried to locate Johnston but after an extensive search they were not able to locate him.

This incident is still under investigation and foul play is not suspected.

There is no more information at this time.

