Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal shooting in August 2020.

Clarence Haley Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Ronell Huff.

Haley was scheduled to stand trial Monday but entered that plea instead.

The shooting happened Aug. 26, 2020, on 7th Avenue in Charleston.

Haley was arrested months later in February.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 29.

