Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime on Tuesday.

Richard Howard King, 26, was involved in an argument with someone at a bar in Cross Lanes back in March 2021. During the argument, King got a gun from his car and fired a .45 caliber round from it. King admitted that he possessed the round that fired from the gun and that he was prohibited from possessing the ammo due to a 2016 federal conviction.

King pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition and faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

