Mountain Health Network requiring employees to be fully vaccinated

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the announcement was made Tuesday.

Employees will need to be fully vaccinated by October 30, unless they are exempt for medical or religious reasons. Employees who are exempt or have declined the vaccine will be required to follow additional health and safety precautions, including regular COVID-19 testing.

Mountain Health Network officials are stressing the importance of community members getting the vaccine to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent severe illness or death.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination locations and frequently asked questions, you can visit the Mountain Health Network website.

