Ohio University vaccine requirement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio University is requiring that every student, faculty and staff member be fully vaccinated by COVID-19 November 15. The announcement was made Tuesday and came after the FDA gave full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Several factors went into this decision, the emergence of the more highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 and the possibility of breakthrough infections.

This requirement applies to all employees, including those working remotely and all students except for the ones who are enrolled in fully online programs and coursework who will not access University facilities on any campus in person.

All students must be vaccinated or granted an exemption in order to participate in any spring semester in-person activities, including face-to-face instruction and residence life, at any location.

Students and faculty will have the opportunity to apply for an exemption from the vaccine requirement for medical reasons or for reasons of conscience.

