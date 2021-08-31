Advertisement

U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at Ashland Alliance luncheon

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell visited Ashland on Tuesday to address the Ashland Alliance, the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Agency for Boyd and Greenup Counties during a luncheon.

During Senator McConnell’s remarks he discussed the situation in Afghanistan where he called it a “disgraceful and disastrous departure.” McConnell spoke about a previous conversation with President Biden where he promised that he wouldn’t pull out of Afghanistan until every American was out. Now, those left in Afghanistan are totally are at the mercy of the Taliban.

Senator McConnell wanted to remember why the U.S. went to Afghanistan in the first place and said that we achieved that mission. In terms of loss of life, McConnell says that the U.S. hasn’t lost one military member in Afghanistan in the last year and a half in combat.

The U.S. lost 13 military members last week, Senator McConnell says that this was a mistake and that the country has left Americans behind enemy lines. He is worried that those left behind will become potential hostages but the Secretary of State says that the Taliban are going to be cooperative.

Senator McConnell changed gears and discussed the impact the pandemic has had on healthcare and the economy. McConnell said that in February 2020 we had the best economy we have had in years, now it is gone. He believes that the only way we can get this disease in the rear view is to get vaccinated.

McConnell spoke about the number of people that are inside our hospitals, claiming that hospitals are full of patients who have not been vaccinated. Senator McConnell discussed the efficacy of vaccines and urges people to do their part to help the world get out of this pandemic currently.

Senator McConnell spoke about the infrastructure bill saying that he feels this bill will cause inflation, calling it “widely out of proportion,” and is adding more to a national debt amount. Senator McConnell voted against this bill and the party unanimously voted against the 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue plan.

Senator Mitch McConnell thanked everyone for the support and that he never thought he would be the longest serving Republican Senator in the country. He said that, “none of that would have happened with out all of you.”

