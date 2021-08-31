Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the state due to the threat of flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the state due to the threat of flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The governor announced the news early Tuesday evening.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state,” Justice said in a news release. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets. And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters.”

The National Weather Service predicts anywhere from 2 and up to 6 inches of rain could fall on parts of the state. That’s on top of recent heavy rainfall that’s hit parts of the state.

According to the governor’s office, the State of Emergency “allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.”

It means that the West Virginia National Guard and Division of Highways crews will be on standby to respond to any severe weather threats.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
Firefighters pull a victim from a house fire in Huntington.
Firefighters pull a man from a burning building
Several injured after vehicle crashes into building
Several injured after vehicle crashes into building
Nitro Fire Department, along with St. Albans Fire Department responded to a head-on collision...
Four people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after head-on crash
An ambulance rolled over after a crash with a truck. This happened on Route 60 in front of the...
Ambulance vs. truck in roller crash

Latest News

A Charleston man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime on Tuesday.
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Mountain Health Network is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the...
Mountain Health Network requiring employees to be fully vaccinated
Nicholas County Deputies say that a man accidentally drowned at Summersville Lake.
Man drowns at Summersville Lake