W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the state due to the threat of flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The governor announced the news early Tuesday evening.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state,” Justice said in a news release. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets. And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters.”

The National Weather Service predicts anywhere from 2 and up to 6 inches of rain could fall on parts of the state. That’s on top of recent heavy rainfall that’s hit parts of the state.

According to the governor’s office, the State of Emergency “allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.”

It means that the West Virginia National Guard and Division of Highways crews will be on standby to respond to any severe weather threats.

