100 years ago, in August 1921, about 10,000 UMWA miners rose up against the coal companies in southern West Virginia, armed themselves, and marched from Marmet with a destination of Mingo County to free oppressed miners who were fighting for the union to represent them. A battle ensued between the miners and coal company guards, law enforcement, and eventually, the U.S. military on Blair Mountain. Visit www.blair100.com for more information and to learn about all the events to mark the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial.

