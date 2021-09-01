Boone Memorial new visitation policy

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone Memorial Hospital announced new visitation policy on Tuesday.

On the inpatient floor, one visitor per patient per day from 12p.m. to 6p.m. Visitors are encourage to remain in the patient room at all times.

In the emergency room, one visitor per patient and visitors are allowed in the patient’s room. The ER waiting room is reserved for patients only, no visitors are permitted.

The hospital will consider making exceptions to these policies in extenuating circumstances. Masked are required for patients and visitors at all times.

