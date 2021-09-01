Advertisement

Boone Memorial new visitation policy

Boone Memorial Hospital announced new visitation policy on Tuesday.
Boone Memorial Hospital announced new visitation policy on Tuesday.(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone Memorial Hospital announced new visitation policy on Tuesday.

On the inpatient floor, one visitor per patient per day from 12p.m. to 6p.m. Visitors are encourage to remain in the patient room at all times.

In the emergency room, one visitor per patient and visitors are allowed in the patient’s room. The ER waiting room is reserved for patients only, no visitors are permitted.

The hospital will consider making exceptions to these policies in extenuating circumstances. Masked are required for patients and visitors at all times.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 1st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Crews are responding to a person trapped in their car after an accident on Wednesday.
Car crash closes portion of interstate
Friends of Portsmouth announced on Wednesday a few changes to the River Days Festival. These...
River Days boat races postponed
West Virginia Lottery introduces newest million dollar winners
West Virginia Lottery introduces newest million dollar winners