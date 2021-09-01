Advertisement

Emergency call center phones have lost service


The Jackson County 911 emergency call center landlines phones have lost their service on Wednesday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County 911 emergency call center landlines phones have lost their service on Wednesday.

Emergency calls can be directed to the Jackson Police at 740-286-4131 or the Wellston Police at 740-384-2171.

The emergency call center is working with their service provider to resolve the issue.

There is no word when the service will be back.

