Emergency call center phones have lost service

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County 911 emergency call center landlines phones have lost their service on Wednesday.

Emergency calls can be directed to the Jackson Police at 740-286-4131 or the Wellston Police at 740-384-2171.

The emergency call center is working with their service provider to resolve the issue.

There is no word when the service will be back.

