Advertisement

Former police officer and firefighter charged with Federal Civil Rights offenses

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of second degree sexual assault. Troopers say one of the victims is a juvenile.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal grand jury in West Virginia returned an indictment on Tuesday charging a former police officer and firefighter with civil rights offenses.

Christopher Osborne, 25, was indicted for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor female while acting under color of law, destroying a woman’s property without lawful justification, using fire to commit a felony and making false statements to investigators.

The first count alleges that while Osborne was a police officer and firefighter he sexually assaulted a minor in January of 2021. The second count alleges that Osborne destroyed the property and dwelling without lawful justification in November of 2019. The third count alleges that Osborne used fire to commit a felony. The fourth county alleges that Osborne knowingly misled investigators with the intent to hinder a federal investigation by denying all allegations of sexual contact with a minor.

The first count carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, the second count carries a maximum penalty of ten years, the third count carries a mandatory penalty of ten years and the fourth count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Anyone with information about Christopher Osborne should call the FBI’s Charleston Resident Agency at 304-346-2300.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency

Latest News

Boone Memorial Hospital announced new visitation policy on Tuesday.
Boone Memorial new visitation policy
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 1st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Crews are responding to a person trapped in their car after an accident on Wednesday.
Lanes reopen after car accident
Friends of Portsmouth announced on Wednesday a few changes to the River Days Festival. These...
River Days boat races postponed