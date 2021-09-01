Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice not issuing vaccine mandate for state employees

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine became available in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice expressed the need for people to get the shot -- time and time again.

“The only way that we know on the planet that we can get out of this is to get vaccinated,” Justice said.

Justice has repeatedly expressed the need for people to get the shot.

“But until we really make up our mind to run to the fire to get vaccinated, there’s gonna be more [who] die, maybe lots more die,” Justice said.

Based on the governor’s strong stance on getting the shot, WSAZ asked about his plans for state employees.

“I don’t see a need for me to move that way at this time. From the standpoint of mandating something, I don’t think in the state of West Virginia we need to start mandating. We’ve got to continue to encourage,” Justice said.

However, by encouraging rather than mandating, by the governor’s own account, the needle is moving too slowly to keep up with the deadly virus.

“Two thousand eight hundred people got vaccinated since the last briefing. That’s not enough. That’s not even close to enough,” Justice said.

He said it has amounted to not enough shots in arms, and not enough to require more action at the state level.

“I think all that would do is get us pulling in different directions from one another, and it is not the thing to do right now,” Justice said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State

Latest News

Rain causes flooding and mudslides in Clay County
Rain causes flooding and mudslides in Clay County
Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Braxton County on Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain from Ida’s remnants causes flooding in central W.Va.
New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley
New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley
Heavy rain from Hurricane Ida causes flooding in Braxton County