Huntington Water Quality Board monitoring Ida

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Water Quality Board (HWQB) and Mayor Williams are monitoring Tropical Depression Ida as it moves through our area.

The HWQB teams were out Tuesday to clear debris from catch basins to minimize the impact of street flooding. Teams monitored flow levels from the 41 pump/lift station in anticipation of a weather event.

Mayor Williams was out early Wednesday morning driving through the city to inspect underpasses, streets and neighborhoods to make sure they were clear. At this time, the streets and underpasses are accessible.

The Huntington Stormwater Utility (HSU) received a forecast of the Ohio River level and it is expected to crest at 11a.m. Friday. No floodwall pump stations will be used and HSU monitor the river levels as the tropical depression moves through the region.

