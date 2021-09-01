Hurricane teen to serve as grand marshal for New York City Buddy Walk

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A special young woman from our region will help represent people with Down syndrome in New York City.

Sophie Slack, 17, who’s from Hurricane, will be honored as a grand marshal for the National Down Syndrome Society’s New York City Buddy Walk.

Set for Sept. 18, the event attracts families and supporters across the country -- participating virtually this year because of the pandemic. The event promotes the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

As one of just two grand marshals, Sophie will be featured in the New York City Buddy Walk video, and a photo of her will appear on jumbotron screens in the heart of Times Square.

