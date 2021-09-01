Kentucky National Guard helps with COVID response at PMC

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky National Guard arrived Tuesday at Pikeville Medical Center to help with the COVID-19 response there, hospital officials said.

Soldiers will be at the hospital for a 30-day assignment. PMC president and CEO Donovan Blackburn addressed Guard soldiers, expressing his gratitude to them as COVID cases from the delta variant rapidly escalate.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced earlier in August that Guard deployments could be extended, as per federal recommendations.

According to a release from PMC, the Guard will provide 30 soldiers to support PMC with drive-thru vaccine efforts, patient transportation, environmental services and other administrative roles.

“Having this extra manpower could not have come at a better time. Our team of heroes is doing a great job, but they are tired,” Blackburn said in the release.

According to the release, the COVID pandemic, especially the escalation from the delta variant, “is placing a tremendous burden on the facility to provide medical care to patients, both those battling COVID-19 and those with other medical issues.”

