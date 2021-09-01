Advertisement

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

