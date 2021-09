KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a person trapped in their car after an accident on Wednesday.

According to Metro 911, the left lane going southbound near mile marker 96 on I-77 was closed but has since reopened.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

