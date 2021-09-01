Latest round of Small Business Investment Grant recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the 21 businesses that have been awarded the Small Business Investment Grants on Wednesday.

The funds are apart of the summer 2021 grant cycle and totaled $164,429.64.

“The City of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of Charleston,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Small business is the backbone of our local economy, and it continues to be important to show business owners that they aren’t alone, especially in these trying times.”

Businesses that were awarded funding during the second cycle include: Appalachian Motorsport Co. ($10,000), B.K.S. The Pa’Teo ($10,000), Blackwell and Company ($2,999.99), Books & Brews ($10,000), Cinema VII Inc. ($10,000), CPR Lifesaving ($2,230), Dem 2 Brothers ($10,000), Dupont Hotel ($2,609.56), Nagy & Majestro ($2,210.09), Ooh La Lucy ($5,000), Quantum Sportswear ($10,000), Riant Group ($9,880), Spa Bliss ($10,000), Steele Properties ($10,000), Tempo Construction ($10,000), The Grill ($10,000), The Pitch KC ($10,000), Tops Off Barbershop ($4,900), Wild Graze ($10,000), Yolanda Monroe ($4,600), and Zucca Rose Properties ($10,000).

The fall grant cycle application is now open and can be found here. The deadline for the fall 2021 cycle is September 30, 2021 at 5 p.m.

