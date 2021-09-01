Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

