Advertisement

New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley

New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley
New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say recent COVID-19 numbers are causing serious concern.

The numbers in question are among people who are unvaccinated. Dr. Sherri Young on Wednesday confirmed the numbers. According to Young, the following numbers are from across the Kanawha Valley:

- 90% of hospitalized individuals are unvaccinated

- 98% of the patients in Intensive Care Units are unvaccinated

- 99% of COVID-19 deaths are in unvaccinated patients

Health officials also say they are seeing an increase in cases among the younger population. The new increases in age groups are as follows:

0 to 4-year-olds: 2.25%

5 to 11-year-olds: 5.02%

12-15 year-olds: 4.74%

16-20 year-olds: 8.21%

26-30 year-olds 8.22%

During the past 14 days, KCHD officials say data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources shows a 272% increase in deaths.

Young is strongly encouraging people to get the vaccine, as well as COVID-19 information from trusted medical professionals -- not just anyone on social media. She says if the county continues to move on its current path, the outcome will be dire.

“Over time ... it will continue to be tougher for the vaccines to cover it. It will continue infinitely,” Young said.

The latest numbers are on the minds of Charleston city officials, as well. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the vaccine incentives for city employees is the first step, and it will not be the last. Goodwin says a mask mandate for the city is possible, but nothing is definite yet.

“We don’t want to be forced to close doors and lights, but my number one job ... is to keep everyone in the city safe,” Goodwin said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on MacCorkle Ave. in South...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after person hit, killed
Drivers are stranded along Fifth Avenue in East Huntington after heavy rain.
Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue
One person has died after a car crash on Rock Riffle Road early Wednesday morning.
One person killed in car crash
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in the...
W.Va. Gov. Justice declares weather-related State of Emergency
Ida’s remnant rains are already moving into the Tri-State, with light-to-steady rains forming,...
Hurricane Ida’s rain moving into the Tri-State

Latest News

Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Braxton County on Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain from Ida’s remnants causes flooding in central W.Va.
Heavy rain from Hurricane Ida causes flooding in Braxton County
River Days boat races postponed
- clipped version
West Virginia Mine Wars Museum
Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial