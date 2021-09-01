New COVID-19 numbers causing serious concern in the Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say recent COVID-19 numbers are causing serious concern.

The numbers in question are among people who are unvaccinated. Dr. Sherri Young on Wednesday confirmed the numbers. According to Young, the following numbers are from across the Kanawha Valley:

- 90% of hospitalized individuals are unvaccinated

- 98% of the patients in Intensive Care Units are unvaccinated

- 99% of COVID-19 deaths are in unvaccinated patients

Health officials also say they are seeing an increase in cases among the younger population. The new increases in age groups are as follows:

0 to 4-year-olds: 2.25%

5 to 11-year-olds: 5.02%

12-15 year-olds: 4.74%

16-20 year-olds: 8.21%

26-30 year-olds 8.22%

During the past 14 days, KCHD officials say data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources shows a 272% increase in deaths.

Young is strongly encouraging people to get the vaccine, as well as COVID-19 information from trusted medical professionals -- not just anyone on social media. She says if the county continues to move on its current path, the outcome will be dire.

“Over time ... it will continue to be tougher for the vaccines to cover it. It will continue infinitely,” Young said.

The latest numbers are on the minds of Charleston city officials, as well. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the vaccine incentives for city employees is the first step, and it will not be the last. Goodwin says a mask mandate for the city is possible, but nothing is definite yet.

“We don’t want to be forced to close doors and lights, but my number one job ... is to keep everyone in the city safe,” Goodwin said.

